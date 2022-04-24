Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Dossin Great Lakes Museum celebrates family day

Dossin.jpg
The Dossin Great Lakes Museum
The Dossin Great Lakes Museum is located on the shores of Detroit’s historic Belle Isle, just east of downtown Detroit.<br/><br/>
Dossin.jpg
Posted at 1:28 AM, Apr 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-24 01:28:39-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Dossin Great Lakes Museum is an historical maritime museum in Detroit, Michigan.

Located on The Strand on Belle Isle Park along the Detroit River, this museum places special interest on Detroit's role on national and regional maritime history.

A Recreation Passport is required for vehicles entering Belle Isle Park. If you are planning to visit the Dossin Great Lakes Museum or attend an event and do not have a Passport, you can purchase one on the island. To learn more, visit detroithistorical.org/dossin-great-lakes-museum/plan-your-visit/general-information.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!