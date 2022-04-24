Dossin Great Lakes Museum celebrates family day

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Dossin Great Lakes Museum is an historical maritime museum in Detroit, Michigan.

Located on The Strand on Belle Isle Park along the Detroit River, this museum places special interest on Detroit's role on national and regional maritime history.

A Recreation Passport is required for vehicles entering Belle Isle Park. If you are planning to visit the Dossin Great Lakes Museum or attend an event and do not have a Passport, you can purchase one on the island. To learn more, visit detroithistorical.org/dossin-great-lakes-museum/plan-your-visit/general-information.