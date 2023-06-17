Watch Now
Downtown Detroit's Beacon Park gears for a summer of free family fun

Posted at 4:57 AM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 04:57:02-04

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Beacon Park in Downtown Detroit is kicking off its summer events.

The celebration is starting up this weekend with Night Market returning this Saturday night, featuring local vendors and mom & pop shops featuring everything from homemade artwork to rich, creamy cheesecake. Night Markets will take place every Saturday throughout the summer.

Starting June 18, Family Fun Days will be returning to the park with a brand new focus on STEAM/STEM activities and they’re the perfect way to spend time with your kids in the city with arts, crafts, live performers and more. Family Fun Days will take place every Sunday throughout the summer. Additionally, the park has numerous fitness classes ranging from outdoor kickboxing to silent discos, there’s always something fun happening at Beacon Park.

Events at Beacon Park are free and open to all ages. To learn more, visit https://empoweringmichigan.com/beacon-park/events/

