Downtown Port Huron gearing up for Chilly Fest 2025

Chilly Fest
Port Huron’s winter tradition to include Fuzzy Penguin Hunt, PoHo Hot Cocoa Run, carriage rides, Bed Races, chili cook-off, and much more.<br/>
PORT HURON, MI (WXYZ) — Huge crowds will gather in downtown Port Huron for Chilly Fest.

The family event is taking place on Friday, February 7th and Saturday, February 8th. Daytime activities will take place at McMorran Place (701 McMorran Blvd). Night concerts will take place at Wrigley Center (318 Grand River Ave.).

Visitors of all ages will enjoy outdoor activities, s’mores station, carriage rides, a chili crawl, and much more. For more information, call (810) 984-9718 or visit
