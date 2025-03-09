Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Drop the bread and pick up a pickle instead

Bread's crust not more nutritious than the rest
Copyright Getty Images
Dan Kitwood
<p>LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: A photo illustration of a loaf of white pre-sliced bread on February 16, 2018 in London, England. (Photo illustration by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)</p>
Bread's crust not more nutritious than the rest
Posted
and last updated

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Drop the bread and pick up a pickle instead!

What’s The Dill is all about fresh, fun, and healthy lunch options with a unique twist. The Detroit eatery offers stuffed kosher pickle sandwiches packed with premium deli meats, veggies, a variety of sauces, cheese, and seasonings. So whether you're into tomato sandwiches, bell pepper sandwiches, or lettuce wraps, What’s The Dill has something light and flavorful for everyone.

The restaurant, located at 4088 West McNichols, also has a fun line of merchandise available for purchase that includes phone cases and t-shirts. To learn more about What’s The Dill, visit Best Sandwiches in Detroit, MI | What's The Dill.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of winter weather in metro Detroit!