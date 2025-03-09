DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Drop the bread and pick up a pickle instead!

What’s The Dill is all about fresh, fun, and healthy lunch options with a unique twist. The Detroit eatery offers stuffed kosher pickle sandwiches packed with premium deli meats, veggies, a variety of sauces, cheese, and seasonings. So whether you're into tomato sandwiches, bell pepper sandwiches, or lettuce wraps, What’s The Dill has something light and flavorful for everyone.

The restaurant, located at 4088 West McNichols, also has a fun line of merchandise available for purchase that includes phone cases and t-shirts. To learn more about What’s The Dill, visit Best Sandwiches in Detroit, MI | What's The Dill.