DTE Energy's Motor City NYE celebration moving to Beacon Park

DETROIT (WXYZ) - DTE Energy’s Motor City NYE (“The Drop”) is moving to Beacon Park. It's located at Grand River and Cass Avenue, adjacent to DTE Energy headquarters. The event will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 31, 2017 and run through 1 a.m. January 1, 2018.

Party-goers will enjoy exciting music performances from the main event stage, along with food and cocktails prepared by local food trucks and restaurants. Revelers can also ring in the New Year from the comfort of two heated and carpeted party pavilions, featuring musical performances and a variety of free activities and games, perfect for the whole family.

The Drop will feature free performances by Detroit’s hottest music acts, including Danielle Bahoora from The Voice, The Motown Memories Band, The Detroit Funk Band, The Motor City All Stars Band and more. The capstone of the evening’s entertainment is an appearance by Detroit native and Motown legend Martha Reeves, who will perform her smash hit song "Dancing in the Street.” She will then be joined by hometown favorite Angela Davis for a stirring rendition of "Light Up Detroit" to kick off the countdown to 2018.

Event Highlights

· 4 p.m. - Kids Zone

Free. A kids zone will offer popular family-friendly acts including: The Detroit Youth Choir, balloon artists, bounce houses, face painting and a variety of additional activities.

· 6:30 p.m. - Kids Drop

Free. Indoor activities will conclude at 6:30 p.m. when the “D” drops for an early kid-friendly countdown.

· 8 p.m. - The Motown Countdown

Tickets priced from $99; reserved VIP Booth options priced from $1,500. Returning for the third consecutive year is The Motown Countdown, the official VIP party of The Drop. Guests of The Motown Countdown will enjoy multiple fully-stocked premium bars (admission includes eight drink tickets), dance floors, live music, midnight champagne stations, a SKYY Vodka Specialty Martini Bar, late-night pizza and balloon drop, and access to the main event outside. Check out http://motorcitynye.com/tickets/ for more information.

· 8 p.m. - The Celebration

Tickets priced from $60. This year’s expanded footprint for the festivities brings the opportunity to introduce The Celebration, which includes all of the same amenities as The Motown Countdown, but in a more casual environment - replacing suits and dresses with jeans and sneakers. Guests of The Celebration will enjoy multiple fully-stocked premium bars (admission includes eight drink tickets), dance floors, live music, midnight champagne stations, a SKYY Vodka Specialty Martini Bar, late-night pizza, balloon drop and access to the main event outside. Long on to http://detroitnyecelebration.com/ for additional information.

· 12 a.m. - The “D” Drop

Free. The highlight of the evening will once again be the trademark Detroit-themed ball drop. A glowing 7-foot "D" mounted on a glowing sphere will descend just seconds before midnight.

Prior to The Drop, the Downtown Detroit Markets will offer a collection of more than 30 unique retailers from downtown and the greater Detroit area. The festive holiday markets are located at 1001 Woodward, Cadillac Square and Capitol Park, just a short walk from Beacon Park.