Duckpin Bowling comes to downtown Detroit

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Duckpin Bowling is now available in downtown Detroit. It's located inside the Five Iron Golf location, downstairs at the Cambria hotel.

Duckpin bowling is a variation of traditional 10-pin bowling, featuring a shorter lane, smaller bowling ball without finger holes and lighter, squatter pins, which are attached to strings, all of which makes it more difficult to achieve a strike. As an added feature, no special rental shoes are required when enjoying duckpin bowling.

Lane rentals, which can accommodate six players each, are available Mon.- Thurs. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fri. and Sat. 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sun. 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.