Dynamic pair behind Framebar on mission to bring the rich flavors of the Philippines to Detroit

HAZEL PARK, MICH (WXYZ) — Chef-partners Jake Williams and Dorothy Hernandez bring a taste of the Philippines’ drinking culture to Hazel Park with mouthwatering month-long residency at Framebar. This dynamic pair is on a mission to bring the rich flavors of the Philippines to Detroit.

Dorothy’s love for Filipino food began in her childhood kitchen in Chicago, where she helped her mom prepare mouthwatering lumpia Shanghai and adobo. As an adult, she and Jake saw an opportunity to bring the delicious flavors of the Philippines to the Detroit area.

Frame’s mission is to celebrate, nurture, and honor chefs, farmers, authors, artisans, growers, winemakers, mixologists and other culinary leaders in the restaurant and bar world. The business seeks out the best and brightest talent — forward-thinking makers, chefs, and those deeply devoted to their craft — and provide them the framework and support to succeed in our editorially curated spaces.

For More Information and Reservations, visit www.framehazelpark.com