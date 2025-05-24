Each year on Memorial Day weekend, thousands gather in Detroit to celebrate the birthplace of Techno music

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Each year on Memorial Day weekend, thousands of people from across the globe gather in the birthplace of Techno to celebrate the heritage of Detroit and its musical influence over countless generations - new and old.

The Movement Music Festival is one of the longest-running dance music events in the world, committed to showcasing authentic electronic music and providing an experience unlike any other. The festival takes place in Hart Plaza – Detroit’s legendary riverfront destination. The stages and showcases lineup for Detroit’s Movement Music Festival 2025 can be found on the festival’s official website Movement Music Festival - Detroit and across its social media platforms.

This year’s showcases will include festival favorites Carl Craig’s traveling party series Detroit Love, Kevin Saunderon’s KMS Records, DJ Minx’s House Your Life, and the first-ever Underground Music Academy (UMA) Showcase. Founded by acclaimed DJ and producer Waajeed, UMA is a Detroit-based community hub that aims to build the future leaders of electronic music through its distinctive educational curriculum and mentorship model, rooted in Detroit’s Black electronic music legacy. Movement 2025 3-Day and 1-Day Passes for both GA and VIP are on sale now at www.movementfestival.com.