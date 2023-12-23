Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Each year, roughly 15 million Americans undergo surgery

Surgeon will perform lung cancer surgery live on Facebook
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Elizabeth Healthcare
Surgeon will perform lung cancer surgery live on Facebook
Fungal infections after surgeries in Mexico prompt travel advisory
Posted at 7:30 AM, Dec 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-23 07:30:42-05

(WXYZ) — Each year, roughly 15 million Americans undergo surgery.

Data shows that now is the busiest time for operating rooms and surgeons. That’s because health deductibles are more likely to be met, and people plan surgery around the holiday season so patients can recover and take advantage of paid time off. It’s also a great time to start the new year with a fresh health outlook.

For a consultation, call 833-MOS-DOCS or visit Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons at miorthosurgeons.com
where you'll have access to 70+ Orthopaedic and Musculoskeletal surgeons, advanced practitioners, and research pioneers.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dec. 30: Lions on 7!