(WXYZ) — Easter is a little more than a week away and Motown Bistro in Eastern Market is getting ready for the holiday. They will be offering an Easter brunch, with dishes made with fresh seafood.

Owner Melba Dearing joined 7 Action News to talk about the dishes that will be available and how to make a reservation.

Motown Bistro is at 2735 Russell Street in Detroit’s Eastern Market. For reservations, call (313) 567-2811 or visit motownbistro.com.