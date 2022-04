DETROIT (WXYZ) — 2022 Urban Arts & Eatery Expo to be held April 24 in Detroit's Eastern Market.

This art and culture filled event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will include more than 20 food vendors offering food & beverage samples and more... alongside crafts, art, and live music from local artists and artisans. The cost is $15 for a general admission ticket on the day of the event.

To learn more about this event visit, Urban Arts Expo or on Facebook.