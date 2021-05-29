Easterseals Michigan launches statewide mental health awareness campaign

AUBURN HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — May is Mental Health Awareness month and Easterseals Michigan is launching a statewide awareness campaign, “Get Screened! Mental Health Matters” to encourage individuals to check in on their mental health.

The goal of the campaign, sponsored by Beaumont, is to reduce the stigma around mental health and have 5,000 free, online mental health screenings completed on Easterseals’ website in May.

“Due to the pandemic, Easterseals Michigan saw a 26 percent increase in demand for its services in 2020 and today, about 40 percent of adults are experiencing various forms of mental health disorders including anxiety, depression, substance abuse and suicide,” said Easterseals Michigan president and CEO, Brent Wirth. “These numbers are alarming. We want everyone to pause to check in on their mental health, and we want them to know that we have the resources to help them.”

The free, two-minute, anonymous screening is a quick way for an individual to assess their overall mental health and determine if they are experiencing symptoms of a mental health condition. Immediately following the survey, participants receive results, recommendations and contact information to relevant resources and organizations that can provide support. Early detection or diagnosis of an anxiety or mood disorder can improve treatment outcomes with the help of behavioral health professionals.

