Easterseals MORC MY ITTY-BITTY BIO book series targeted to young readers

(WXYZ) — Just in time for classes to return at the end of the month, Easterseals MORC has partnered with Michigan-based Cherry Lake Publishing Group to engage writers with disabilities and allies to author eight new titles for its popular MY ITTY-BITTY BIO book series targeted to young readers.

The books, authored by individuals with disabilities, are specifically written for young children and focus on notable men and women with disabilities or those who have left an impact on the disability community. biographies examine the lives of:

Franklin D. Roosevelt – 32nd President of the U.S. who relied on a wheelchair and leg braces

Judy Heumann – Disability rights activist focused on accessibility

Ralph Braun – Father of the mobility movement, built his own battery-powered scooter

Jason Benetti – Chicago White Sox sportscaster diagnosed with cerebral palsy

Alice Wong – Founder of the Disability Visibility Project

Anita Cameron – Disability rights activist and advocate

Leroy Moore – Started a hip-hop movement for those with disabilities

Vilissa Thompson – Leader for individuals with disabilities

To learn more about Easterseals MORC and the book series, visit https://www.easterseals.com/MORC/