Easterseals MORC opens first of many planned Behavioral Health Urgent Care clinics

SOUTHFIELD, MI (WXYZ) — Easterseals MORC has opened the first of many planned Behavioral Health Urgent Care (BHUC) clinics. It's located at 22200 W. Nine Mile Rd. in Southfield.

The clinic is fully staffed by licensed behavioral health clinicians, registered nurses, medical assistants and peer support specialists to provide immediate, accessible assistance.

Those experiencing mental health, substance use or other self-identified crises can seek help via walk-ins or virtual appointments. Services are available Monday through Friday, 8:30am - 3:30pm, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.

Easterseals MORC has also created a Winter Blues and SAD resource guide (morc.easterseals.com) to ensure everyone remains mentally health during the grey days of Michigan winter.