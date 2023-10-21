Easterseals MORC wants to make sure all kids have a fun Halloween

(WXYZ) — Halloween is usually an exciting time for kids, but for those with special needs, like physical disabilities, sensory difficulties or food allergies, the popular holiday may feel more challenging than celebratory.

Easterseals MORC is encouraging a sensory-friendly and inclusive trick-or-treating for kids with special needs who might struggle wearing uncomfortable costumes or experiencing scary sounds and spooky decorations.

The charity also encourages those handing out candy to be mindful of kids with intellectual or developmental disabilities. You can find Easterseals MORC's latest resource guide at eastersealsmorc.org. The guide offers free tricks to ensure everyone has a treat this Halloween.