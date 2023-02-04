Watch Now
Easy at-home self-care tips to keep your skin healthy and glam this winter

Posted at 4:28 AM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 04:28:56-05

(WXYZ) — While the winter snow may look beautiful on the ground, let’s be real, the cold can be rough, especially for your skin.

Whether it’s chapped lips, or a Psoriasis flare-up, Light Rx Face and Body [lightrx.com] has got WXYZ viewers covered. Light RX face and body combines FDA-cleared, clinically proven treatments for dramatic results. It's highly trained staff will customize a plan using the latest technologies to achieve the look you want without surgery, pain or downtime.

To learn more, visit LightRx.com, @lightrx_faceandbody and @lightrx

