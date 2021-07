(WXYZ) — New at Edo Ramen House in Royal Oak -- the restaurant is adding brunch and you'll be able to check out live performances and art this weekend.

Owners Greg Vartanian and Eddie Bautista joined 7 Action News to talk about Sunday brunch with purple ube waffles and the Blondie tribute us can see Saturday.

Edo Ramen House is located at 4313 W. 13 Mile Road in Royal Oak. Find them online at edoramenhouse.com.