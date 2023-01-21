Edo Ramen & Sushi House is celebrating its 5th anniversary with events and new deals

ROYAL OAK, MICH (WXYZ) — Edo Ramen & Sushi House is celebrating its 5-year anniversary.

The restaurant (4313 W. 13 Mile Rd in Royal Oak) opened its doors in January 2018 and has since grown leaps and bounds. In fact, Edo has now won 9 ‘Best Of Detroit’ Awards and countless nominations.

The mouth-watering menu Edo Ramen & Sushi House now offers new exciting sushi rolls, including a lobster roll. It's also brought back its vegan feast for Veganuary. Foodies can also find delicious food for all dietary needs such as vegan, gluten-free and healthy low-carb. Two recipes are posted below. Enjoy.

To learn see the menu and learn about upcoming events, visit edoramenhouse.

Blackened Seared Tuna roll

Ingredients:

krab salad, shrimp, avocado. Sesame seed, and Blackened Tuna for on top.Season and sear tuna, put roll together; shrimp, avocado, sesame seed, roll with makizu and then top with seared tuna and add sauce of choice.

Seared Blackened tuna salad

Ingredients:

Season and sear tuna

Arugula, Sunomono (japanese cuke salad), seaweed salad (japanese wakame salad), Avocado, Edo house made Ponzu sweet citrus dressing, edo sweet miso dressing drizzle, topped with Blackened seared tuna, Krab, and sesame seed.