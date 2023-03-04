(WXYZ) — EggRollDiva was created from Belinda Beard's mother's recipe in 1988 in Ypsilanti, MI.

As a single mother of five children, Beard's mother tried to be creative with cuisine, teaching her children to have a balanced and sophisticated palate. She was naturally skilled in culinary arts, created the original “ground turkey egg roll” recipe and it was a hit. Her dream was to open a restaurant to share her passion with the world.

As her eldest daughter, and carrier of her legacy, Belinda created the brand “EggRollDiva”. With the support of friends and family, Belinda started her small business shortly before the Pandemic. Taking egg roll orders and catering local events. Belinda says it makes her proud to see how it has grown. She's also the owner of a food trailer, a branded tent, and hopes to continue to expand her small, minority, woman owned business. You can find one of her yummy recipes below. Enjoy.

Cheeseburger Egg Rolls

1 lb ground beef

1 cup shredded cheese

1 tablespoon seasoning salt

1 tsp pepper

1 package egg roll wrappers

2 cups Vegetable oil

1/4 cup water to moisten wrappers

- Heat vegetable oil in medium skillet to 350 degrees

- Brown ground beef in separate skillet

- Drain ground beef

- Mix ground beef, cheese, seasoning in large bowl

- Place the wrapper on the work surface with a corner facing towards you.

- Place about 1/4 cup of filling on the wrapper, and fold the top corner down over the filling.

- Tightly roll the wrapper into a cylinder, tucking in the corners as you roll, until the wrapper completely encloses the filling.

- Moisten the last corner with a little water, and finish wrapping so the moistened corner tightly seals to the egg roll, and there are no gaps to let the filling leak out.

- Place filled egg rolls in oil and fry for 2 minutes on each side

- Drain excess oil and serve with your favorite sauce