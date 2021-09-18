El DeBarge & Brownstone to headline West Riverfront Block Party

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The lineup for the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s new West Riverfront Block Party event features local artists performing music from several different genres, including soul, funk, Latin Jazz and pop, as well as performances from headliners El DeBarge and Brownstone.

West Riverfront Block Party takes place Saturday, September 18 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at West Riverfront Park, which is located at 1801 W. Jefferson in downtown Detroit. In addition to the national and local music acts, West Riverfront Block Party will feature acrobatic Jet-Ski demonstrations by Typhoon Tommy, food trucks, and the family-friendly Adventure Zone that features interactive games, a 300-foot zip line and other activities.

Musical performances begin at 11:30 a.m. on the local stage with Detroit-area entertainers scheduled throughout the day. National headliners El DeBarge and The Brownstone Experience will take the Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort stage.

Scheduled performances include:

Local Stage

Ballet Folklorico de Detroit (Traditional dances of Mexico) 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Natalie Lucassian (Pop) 1 to 2 p.m.

Lvrboy. (Alternative soul) 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Damon Terrell (Funk and Latin jazz) 4 to 5 p.m.

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Stage

DJ Emmet (Detroit’s ReMix King) 5:30 to 6 p.m.

New World Soul (Soul) 6 to 7 p.m.

DJ Emmett 7 to 7: 30 p.m.

Brownstone (Rhythm & Blues) 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

DJ Emmett 8:30 to 9 p.m.

El DeBarge (Rhythm & Blues) 9 to 10 p.m.

VIP tickets for the performances on the Soaking Eagle Casino & Resort stage by New World Soul, The Brownstown Experience and El DeBarge are $40. For VIP tickets, visit https://www.riverfrontblockparty.com/music

Twenty of Detroit’s most popular food trucks will provide food for purchase throughout the day, including WIngsnob, Crispelli’s, Mr. Pitmaster, Cinnabon, Cosmic Burrito, and A Taste of Motown.

The Adventure Zone features obstacles courses, inflatable games and a thrilling 300-foot zip line that provides sweeping views of the Detroit and Windsor sky lines. Children’s activities and programming will include make-and-take crafts, fun experiments from the Michigan Science Center and a monster mural.

Admission to West Riverfront Block Party is $5. Children under three are admitted free. For more information about the West Riverfront Block Party, visit https://www.riverfrontblockparty.com

