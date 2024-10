WESTLAND, MICH (WXYZ) — Established in 1839, Eloise Asylum was initially built as a psychiatric hospital for the mentally ill. Over the years, it evolved into a complex encompassing various medical facilities, including a tuberculosis sanatorium and a poorhouse. The asylum’s history is filled with tales of compassion, tragedy, and mystery, making it a fascinating place to explore.

