Emagine Royal Oak to host screening of moving documentary 'Below the Belt'

Below the Belt is a moving and captivating documentary that follows a diverse selection of women with endometriosis as they navigate their diagnosis within their individual circumstances and ages - including personal symptoms, impact on their relationships, and navigating their everyday lives.

The film brings a much needed personal and relatable perspective to a disease that affects so many women around the world, but that still lacks key awareness and education.

The film follows the stories of JENNEH, a young, African-American nurse visits the ER 7 times in 2 years with unexplained symptoms; EMILY, a teenage girl from an affluent family in Boston sees the best doctors at the nation’s best hospitals and finds no answers; LAURA, a 30 year-old Canadian has 4 unsuccessful surgeries and tries 22 different medications over 17 years with no relief; and KYUNG, a Korean American artist in Brooklyn desperately tries to start a family with her new husband. Over a period of 7 years, we see the toll endometriosis takes on each of their lives as they search for answers and effective treatment.

Below the Belt will spark urgently needed conversations about these injustices & the need for widespread systemic change. Through its powerful, intimate storytelling, the film calls for a future where all girls and women have equal opportunities for education, fulfilling careers, family and healthy, vibrant lives. It’s a tribute to the strength of women and a stirring message for better care.

The screening will take place at Emagine Royal Oak Theater (200 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI) on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the general public and $5 for patients, educators and students.