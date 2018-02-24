Emagine Theatres hosting Autism-friendly film screening on February 24th

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - On Saturday, Feb. 24 at 10:30 a.m. at six participating Emagine Theatres, the lights in the theater will be brighter, the sound in the theater will be lower, and most of the children watching Peter Rabbit will either have an Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or know someone that does.

Families with food allergies or food sensitivities will also be allowed to bring their own snacks from home.

Centria Healthcare partnered with Emagine Theaters in 2017 to dedicate one movie theater a month to show autism-friendly movies in a sensory-friendly environment. Participating Emagine Theaters include:

Emagine Birch Run: 12280 Dixie Hwy, Birch Run, MI 48415

Emagine Canton: 39535 Ford Rd, Canton, MI 48187

Emagine Macomb: 15251 23 Mile Rd, Macomb, MI 48042

Emagine Novi: 44425 West 12 Mile Road, Novi, MI 48377

Emagine Rochester Hills: 200 Barclay Cir, Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Emagine Saline: 1335 E Michigan Ave, Saline, MI 48176



To learn more about Centria Healthcare's Autism-Friendly Movie program, please visit http://www.centriaautism.com/. Parents and caregivers can purchase tickets at http://www.emagine-entertainment.com/michigan/or at participating theaters.

