Enjoy barbecue and booze during final day of Pig & Whiskey Fest

Pig & Whiskey Fest is coming to a close. Today is the third and last day of the festival on 9 mile and Woodward in downtown Ferndale. The event is free and runs from 11 o'clock in the morning until 11 o'clock at night. Metro Detroit barbecue joints and restaurants are showcasing unique entrees and sides for purchase. Also, you can choose to sip and sample from a list of more than 50 different whiskeys, bourbons and scotches.