Epiphany Studios are ringing in the holiday season with live demonstrations, DIY workshops & a 15% discount

PLYMOUTH, MICH (WXYZ) — Epiphany Studios are ringing in the holiday season with live glassblowing demonstrations, DIY workshops and a 15% discount on all the studio’s stunning, first quality, handmade glass gifts and collectables at their Holiday Open House & Sale. This event is free and open to the public on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The expert team of Master Glass Artist, April Wagner, will lead the breathtaking glassblowing demonstrations and host hands-on DIY workshops throughout the weekend. Starting at $115 a person, participants can try their hand at making the studio’s popular Icicle Ornaments on Friday and Saturday or the new Glass Snowman on Sunday. Workshop participants will experience the entire artistic process from start to finish, from picking their colors and sitting at the glass making bench, to using the proper tools to hand sculpt the 2000-degree molten glass.

Reservations for these workshops are required and those interested can register here: https://epiphanyglass.com/workshops/.

Guests can also browse the epiphany gallery for stunning, affordable hand-made glass gifts and sculptures.

New for the 2022 holiday season is the nostalgic Enchanted Peppermint Candy Ornament created as the latest addition to epiphany’s lustrous Enchanted Series. Each sparkling piece is handmade from special glass additions that add a twinkle of enchantment to each design. The luxurious colors and designs were created by April Wagner and her epiphany glass team and include a dichroic heart, an elegant golden-winged swan, a whimsical sleeping kitty, shimmering wine stoppers and enchanted pumpkins.

Along with the new shimmering Enchanted Series, guests can choose an array of colorful ornaments, one-of-a-kind glass sculptures and festive paperweights from epiphany’s gallery and showcase.

This year, epiphany will continue its partnership with Michigan Humane by offering a festive line of animal themed glass art. A portion of the proceeds from each sale will go to benefit Michigan Humane, the largest and most historic animal welfare organization in the state working to end companion animal homelessness and providing the highest quality service and compassion to the animals entrusted to its care. Michigan Humane is a leader in promoting humane values and epiphany is proud to partner with the organization. The pet-themed items range from $55 – $690 and include sleeping kitties, colorful dog bones, and lovely birds of beauty.

Epiphany Glass Studio is located at 770 Orchard Lake Rd. in Pontiac, 1/4 mile east of the intersection of Telegraph/Old Telegraph and Orchard Lake Rd, at the corner of Orchard Lake and Sylvan Ct. The studio entrance is in the rear. Call (248) 745-3786 or visit www.epiphanyglass.com for more information.