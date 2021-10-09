(WXYZ) — Ever wonder what your jewelry will look like as you shop online? Technology is here to help, and just in time for Sweetest Day and Homecoming.

Dp you love shopping from the comfort of home while still lounging in your pajamas? Are you curious about whether to purchase a trend-setting bracelet or a gorgeous pair of earrings that stops you in your tracks? Celebrity jewelry designer Ashley Gold of AshleyGold.com is debuting an augmented reality shopping experience for customers this fall.

Augmented reality has quickly become a popular method for customers to shop for must-have items online. As a leader in the jewelry industry, Gold wanted to give customers a virtual experience to try on their curated collection of bracelets, earrings, and necklaces and when she looked around the jewelry industry no one was doing it. The technology wasn’t easy and it took some time to get it all right.

Gold’s necklace’ debut in time for Sweetest Day and this fall’s Homecoming Season. She is so excited that by the holiday season all lines will be up and running for augmented reality picks. Visit Ashley Gold [ashleygold.com] for fine jewelry to enhance your current collection or an exquisite gift.