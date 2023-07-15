Expert shares tips on how to protect your skin during warm weather months

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI (WXYZ) — It's summer and we're all enjoying the warm weather and spending more time out in the sun more often. However it's important to protect our skin from the sun's harmful UV rays and keep it looking healthy.

Danielle Whitaker, owner of S2G Medical Spa, and aesthetic nurse stopped by Broadcast House to talk about changing up our skincare routine for the summer months. This includes using PDO AfterGlo. It's a hydrating skin booster made of PDO in powder form and Hyaluronic Acid (HA). HA can smooth rough surfaces and provide a protective layer to help skin retain moisture. It also strengthens skin to improve elasticity and resilience. The PDO powder is mixed with sterile water and HA and can be topically applied or micro needled into the skin. It can be used to treat the appearance of Fine lines (crow feet),

Moderate wrinkles (nasolabial, facial contour) and skin texture abnormalities

You can help keep your skin healthy by wearing sunscreen daily. Other tips include:

Having a skin care routine moisturizing morning and night

Staying hydrated drinking plenty of water

Putting Vaseline on hands and feet before socks/gloves

Using a weekly hydrating mask.

Reducing the Risk of Sunburn. Dermatological professionals will emphasize the importance of skin protection and preventing sunburns.

Exfoliate Your Skin.

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking lots of water

Wear Sunscreen, even on cloudy days

Eat lots of fresh fruits and veggies

Use a lighter moisturize

Keep your makeup brushes clean

S2G Medical Spa is located at 6253 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322. For more information, call 248-254-3055 or visit salon2gomedspa.com.