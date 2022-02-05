Expert shares tips on how to reduce waste

(WXYZ) — The Environmental Protection Agency is reporting that more than 35-million tons of food waste goes to landfills each year.

To make matters worse, the waste reduction company "Re-Use-It" says Americans throw away an estimated 100 billion plastic bags annually. Registered Dietitian and health and wellness spokesperson for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Shanthi Appelö shares a few ways you can reduce waste in your own home.

