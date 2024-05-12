Watch Now
Exploring Blake’s Backyard in Almont

Posted at 2:54 AM, May 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-12 02:55:34-04

ALMONT, MICH (WXYZ) — You're invited to embark on an unforgettable adventure at Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill and Blake's Backyard this spring.

You and yours can enjoy the fresh air as you sip on delicious apple cider while exploring the Cider Mill store. Then, treat your taste buds to a delightful dinner and refreshing drinks at Blake’s Tasting Room. It’s the perfect recipe for a day filled with laughter, love, and the promise of sunny days ahead.

Blake's is open seven days a week, all year round. For hours of operation, location and more, visit Spring at Blake's - Blake Farms
and/or https://www.instagram.com/blakesbackyardalmont/.

