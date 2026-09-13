Exploring Detroit's Cultural Center as a classroom without walls

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Detroit Cultural Center Association (DCCA) will host its fourth annual Educators Night from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15, giving educators an opportunity to explore the Detroit Cultural Center as a classroom without walls while discovering programs, resources and experiences they can bring back to their students throughout the school year.

The free, district-wide event will bring together five Cultural Center institutions and 80 arts, cultural, STEM and education nonprofit partners from across Southeast Michigan.

This event is for early childhood and pre-K-12 educators, school administrators and homeschooling parents.

To learn more, visit https://www.midtownculturalconnections.com/