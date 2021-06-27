Watch
"F9" opens in theatres with an estimated $68 million debut

<p>NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 08: (L-R) Actors Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel and Ludacris attend &quot;The Fate Of The Furious&quot; New York premiere at Radio City Music Hall on April 8, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)</p>
Posted at 3:31 AM, Jun 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-27 03:31:35-04

(WXYZ) — The highly anticipated "F9", the ninth installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise, is now in theaters.

The action thriller took in $30 million on Friday alone from 4,179 theaters. If its sales to continue to progress at a similar rate, “F9” is on track to smash the pandemic-era box office record currently held by “A Quiet Place Part II,” which debuted to $48.3 million.

Film critic Tom Santilli, who's also the co-host and executive producer of "Movie Show Plus" shares a special look at film from its cast and the recent world premiere.

