Fall fun for all at Maybury Farm

NORTHVILLE, MICH (WXYZ) — Autumn has arrived and if you are looking for an outing that the whole family will enjoy, search no further than Northville’s Maybury Farm!

Maybury Farm is hosting its annual Corn Maze. The facility will be following any COVID guidelines in place at the time of the corn maze. Currently, masks are not required but recommended nor social distancing, however, this could change, please check the farm's website for information updates including potentially going to reservations as required by guidelines.

This year’s family-friendly corn maze runs September 10- October 24 and promises to be one of the best that Maybury Farm has ever had - it is 10 acres of thick, lush corn that features a brand-new design created by the Ford Volunteer Corp. The maze is sure to challenge adults and kids alike and includes a fun scavenger hunt.

Also, this year we have a 1-acre Mini Maze that is part of the 10-acre parcel and will take an estimated 20 minutes to complete for those of us who aren’t quite up to the large 9-acre maze. If you want to walk all 10 acres the maze should take about an hour. The Maybury Farm corn maze is open until 9:00 pm on Fridays, Saturday nights, and until 7:00 Sunday evening, with the last wagon going out one hour before close so you may attempt to find your way through in the dark with just the moon to guide your way.

Once you’ve found your way through the maze, head back to the Maybury Farm General Store to enjoy fresh delicious cider and donuts, along with other tasty treats available to purchase. For parties of 25 or more who would like to schedule a corn maze event on Tuesday-Thursday evenings call (248) 374-0200 to reserve your date! Maybury Farm also offers bonfires that are available for those private parties.

Maybury Farm is located at 50165 8 Mile Road in Northville. To learn more about all of the autumn activities at the Farm, visit www.mayburyfarm.org

