National Falls Prevention Awareness Week

(WXYZ) — Falls Prevention Awareness Week (September 21-25) is a national health campaign observed on the first day of fall to increase awareness around falls health and injury prevention.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, falls remain the leading cause of injury among seniors. The agency also notes that one in four adults aged 65+ experiences a fall each year. In most cases, these accidents are preventable, and how someone responds in the hours and days after a fall can make the difference between a full recovery and a lasting loss of mobility.

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