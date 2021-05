DETROIT (WXYZ) — Gone but never forgotten.

Fallen Detroit Police Officers: Captain Johnathan Parnell, Sergeant Rasheen McClain, and Police Officer Waldis Johnson will be honored on Saturday, May 8, during the 1st Annual Memorial Walk, Bike, & Run Event. The event will get underway at 9 a.m. at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters (1301 Third Street).

All are welcome to attend.