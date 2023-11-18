Watch Now
Fashion fundraiser raises funds for at-risk girls and young moms

Ashley Gold
Ashley Gold Jewelry
Posted at 6:39 AM, Nov 18, 2023
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MICH (WXYZ) — How do you pair that perfect sweater and jeans with the must-have hoop and necklace? Gold or Silver with what blazer and Shirt?

On December 6th Fashion experts Arianna Carps from Rear Ends and Jeweler and Ashley Gold from AshleyGold.com will come together for an event For Style and Sparkle At Rear Ends (6606 Telegraph, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301).

Those planning to attend are asked to bring donations for A Girl Like Me Inc. such as diapers, baby wipes, feminine products, clothing, and baby food. The organization provides at risk, low-income teenage girls, ages 11-17 and young mom’s up to 25 who may not have any family or friend support in the community with the education, resources, support, mentoring, and basic needs necessary to help them make educated decisions about their reproductive health them make educated decisions about their reproductive health and their future.

For More Information, visit Rear Ends at shoprearends.com,Ashley Gold at https://ashleygold.comand/or https://www.agirllikemeinc.org.

