February 18th is National Drink Wine Day

SOUTHFIELD, MICH (WXYZ) - National Drink Wine Day is celebrated annually on February 18 across the United States. The purpose of the day is to spread the love and health benefits of wine.

Wine has played an important role in history, religion and relationships. It's positive benefits include a reduced risk of heart disease and the enhancement of food and life.

The Best Tomato Basil Recipe

Ingredients:

· 1 jar 25oz Cucina Antica Tomato Basil Sauce

· 1/2 cup heavy cream

· Fresh herbs, chopped (parsley, oregano, basil)

· 4 slices bread

· 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

· 4 oz. cheddar cheese

Preparation:

1. Combine Cucina Antica Tomato Basil Sauce, heavy cream and herbs in a cooking pot, set on low heat and bring to a simmer, while constantly stirring to avoid clumping of the cream. Cook until desired consistency, about 10 minutes.

2. While the soup is simmering, place butter in a pan and add the 4 slices of bread once the butter is melted. Brown the bread slices on one side then flip. Add cheese to the browned side of two of the bread slices and top with the other two slices. Continue cooking until all sides of the grilled cheeses are golden brown.

3. Cut grilled cheeses into 1 inch cubes.

4. Sprinkle grilled cheese bites and fresh herbs on top of tomato soup and serve.

Learn more about Cucina Antica and find this recipe at https://cucina-antica.com/