February in National Cherry Month

(WXYZ) — While most people enjoy cherries in the middle of summer, Cherry month serves to remind you that cherries can be enjoyed at any time of year, in all their forms. Cherry month was established to help bring awareness to the availability of the fruit throughout the year.

Pancakes to Cupcakes (Cherry Cupcakes)

MAKES 5-6 CUPCAKES

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup whole milk

1 whole egg

1 cup Cornman Farms Pancake Mix

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp sugar

1 1/2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

1/3 cup Soaked Dried Cherries (we Love to soak then in creme de cassis over night; if you do this, retain your liquid)

¼ cup Chunked Chocolate

⅛ tsp Ground Black Pepper

TOOLS & UTENSILS

Medium-sized bowl

Whisk

Mixing spoon

Silicone cupcake molds

Muffin tin or sheet tray

METHOD

Let’s turn your dry pancake mix into cupcakes!

1. Preheat oven to 350F.

2. Whisk together milk and egg in a medium bowl.

3. Gradually add dry mix, sugar and vanilla, whisking until batter comes together.

4. Slowly add melted butter, stirring gently to incorporate for 3 minutes.

5. Fold in drained soaked cherries (keep the casis we will need it later), chocolate and black pepper

6. Lightly butter the cupcake molds.

7. Place 1/4 cup of batter into each cupcake mold.

8. Bake in the oven for 18 to 20 minutes.

9. While hot drizzle each cupcake with 1 tsp of the casis

9. Allow to cool, then top with frosting or melted chocolate