(WXYZ) — February is “International Boost Self-Esteem Month.”

Behavioral experts identify having healthy self-esteem is one of the keys to leading a happy, fulfilled life. Wayne County behavioral health care provider Hegira Health Inc. offers a wide variety of mental health and substance abuse treatment services to individuals of all ages. Clinicians say viewing ourselves in a good light can positively affect things such as relationships, performance at work or school, resilience and even life expectancy as well as tips to build better self-esteem.

