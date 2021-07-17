Federal funding to lift millions of children out of poverty

(WXYZ) — Roughly 39 million American families are now receiving direct cash payments under a new child benefit created by coronavirus relief bill.⁠

⁠The first monthly payments of $300 per child under 6 and $250 per child older than 6 (for those who qualify) were mailed out on July 15. The Biden administration estimate that households representing more than 65 million children -- or 88 percent of all U.S. kids nationwide are receiving the benefit through direct deposit, paper checks, or debit cards.

