Film Critic Tom Santilli of "Movie Show Plus" talks Golden Globes and Oscars

(WXYZ) — Some of Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars are getting ready for the 78th Golden Globes Awards.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, most of tonight ceremony will be held virtually.
Film Critic Tom Santilli of "Movie Show Plus" shares his views on the Golden Globes and Oscars ahead of this year's ceremonies.
Posted at 9:01 AM, Feb 28, 2021
