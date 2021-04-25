Watch
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Film critic Tom Santilli shares Oscar predictions

items.[0].videoTitle
Tom Santilli
Oscar statue
Posted at 8:37 AM, Apr 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-25 08:58:32-04

(WXYZ) — Film critic and "Movie Show Plus" co-host Tom Santilli shares his prediction for the 93rd Academy Awards.
The ceremony airs tonight, beginning at 8pm on ABC.
To learn more Santilli, visit TOMSANTILLI.COM

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!