Filthy Rockwell gears up for annual Christmas Adopt-A-Block event

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Adopt-A-Block is an annual campaign organized and founded by music producer and entrepreneur Filthy Rockwell and his nonprofit Filthy Cares. The charity is based on art, music, history and culture.

Rockwell and a team of supporters will surprise hundreds of families in one Detroit neighborhood on Christmas Day with gifts, treats and food. What makes the program unique is that Rockwell literally walks door-to-door delivering hundreds of new toys, treats and food, surprising scores of unsuspecting families.

To learn more or to donate, visit filthycares.org.