(WXYZ) — More families are considering summer travel as more Michiganders become vaccinated.
Jim Sarver, Vice President of Lake Trust Credit Union, offers ways to help families budget and save during a summer getaway.
To learn more about Lake Trust Credit Union or to find a location near you, visit https://laketrust.org/
Financial expert shares tip on how to save for and during your summer vacation
Posted at 8:20 AM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 08:57:51-04
(WXYZ) — More families are considering summer travel as more Michiganders become vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.