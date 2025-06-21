Watch Now
About UsSeen On 7

Actions

Find your spark on the water with Bucket List Experience

Paddle boarding.jpg
Bucket List Experience
Find your spark on the water with Bucket List Experience, St. Clair Shores' premier paddleboard rental and event company.
Paddle boarding.jpg
Paddle Boarding 1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI (WXYZ) — Summer is officially here, which has many people looking for a thrilling new adventure to experience. If this includes you, The Bucket List Experience in St. Clair Shores may offer exactly what you're looking for.

That's where you can experience the thrill and tranquility of stand-up paddleboarding on your own or with a group. For hours, prices and experiences offered, visit Bucket List Experience | Paddleboard Rentals & Events in St. Clair Shores, Michigan (Metro Detroit)

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 7 News Detroit This Morning!