Fireworks in a glass for the Fourth of July

Posted at 10:19 AM, Jul 02, 2021
(WXYZ) — Creating fireworks in a glass -- bubbly drinks to celebrate the Fourth of July. Mixologist Nick Britsky joined 7 Action News with holiday weekend drink ideas, featuring Michigan brands.

Drinks featured:

Traverse City Whiskey Co. canned whiskey highballs -- available in original, citrus and cherry. Visit tcwhiskey.com for more.

Club Americano
1 oz. sweet vermouth
1 oz. Campari
Top with Casamara Club Alta

Thyme for Bubbles
1/2 oz. lemon juice
1/2 oz. thyme-infused simple syrup
Top with champagne
Garnish with thyme and plum

