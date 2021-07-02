Fireworks in a glass for the Fourth of July

(WXYZ) — Creating fireworks in a glass -- bubbly drinks to celebrate the Fourth of July. Mixologist Nick Britsky joined 7 Action News with holiday weekend drink ideas, featuring Michigan brands.
Drinks featured:
Traverse City Whiskey Co. canned whiskey highballs -- available in original, citrus and cherry. Visit tcwhiskey.com for more.
Club Americano
1 oz. sweet vermouth
1 oz. Campari
Top with Casamara Club Alta
Thyme for Bubbles
1/2 oz. lemon juice
1/2 oz. thyme-infused simple syrup
Top with champagne
Garnish with thyme and plum