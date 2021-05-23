First-ever Outdoor Stair Climb at Comerica Park on Sunday, May 23

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The 2021 Detroit Fight For Air Climb will take place on Sunday, May 23 from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Comerica Park in downtown Detroit.

The American Lung Association fundraiser typically takes place in the stairwells of Ally Detroit Center and One Woodward, but was reimagined for 2021 as an outdoor climb challenge for the safety of participants, volunteers and staff in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Participants will participate in one of three distances:

· Stadium Climbers and Elite Stadium Climbers will climb 1,076 stairs

· Firefighters and First Responders will climb 2,103 stairs; and

· Ultimate Challenge Climbers: 2,626 stairs.

· All to raise awareness and money to fight lung disease and end COVID-19.

Money raised at the Fight For Air Climb will fund the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease, as well as support the Lung Association’s COVID-19 Action Initiative. The COVID-19 Action Initiative is a $25 million investment to address COVID-19 and protect against future respiratory virus pandemics. The initiative works with public and private entities to increase research collaboration and develop new vaccines, detection tests and treatment therapies.

