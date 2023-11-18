FIRST Lego League Regional Qualifier set for Nov. 19

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Michigan Science Center will be hosting the FIRST® Lego League Regional Qualifier Nov. 19 and is inviting the public to join them to experience this exciting robotics competition.

The program prepares kids to solve some of the world’s greatest problems through a series of robotics challenges for students K-12. This year’s theme is MASTERPIECESM, focusing on the role STEM plays in the arts and will feature a robot game on Mi-Sci’s Science Stage. The event is spectator-only to the public and is included with general admission.

To learn more, visit Mi-Sci.org.