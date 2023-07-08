First Taste: Africa is a community event featuring food from four local, female-owned, African restaurants

BIRMINGHAM, MI (WXYZ) — On Sunday, July 16 from Noon to 5:00 p.m., Birmingham and Berkley First will host First Taste: Africa, a free community event featuring food from four local, female-owned, African restaurants; Baobab Fare (Detroit), Konjo Me (Detroit), Litle Liberia (Detroit), and Taste of Marrakech (Dearborn).

First Taste: Africa is an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate the culture of the continent of Africa while reaffirming our common humanity through food, fun, and fellowship.

Along with the local featured restaurants, there will be live music throughout the day, as well as storytelling, dancing, and other cultural experiences. The event takes place on the front lawn of Birmingham First, 1589 West Maple, Birmingham, MI 48009. For more information, go to htps://www.fumcbirmingham.org/first-taste-africa/.