First Tee-Greater Detroit now open to children ages 5-17

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A special partnership between Detroit PAL and First Tee-Greater Detroit is bringing the sport of golf coupled with life and leadership skills to metro Detroit children ages 5 to 17 this year. The nonprofit organizations, which have shared missions to provide youth with athletic, academic and leadership development programs, created the collaboration to expand their reach and impact to better serve the community.

A series of 6-week long programs kicked off March 5 with Little Putters classes for children 5-6 years old, followed by the PLAYer level in April for ages 7-17. Program activities will be held in Detroit at Boysville Gym (6945 Wagner St.) and at Rouge Park Golf Course (11701 Burt Rd). Proper COVID-19 guidelines will be adhered to, including limited class sizes.

“Through this partnership and our common goals of enriching the lives of children through sports and character development, we hope these programs will be the first of many to bring golf and valuable lessons both on and off the course to our youth,” said Executive Director of First Tee-Greater Detroit, Mary Ann Lievois.

Registration is $40 for the 6-week session, although all programs are delivered for free to any child requesting a financial aid scholarship. To register or for more information, visit the registration page at www.firstteegreaterdetroit.org. In addition, volunteers to assist or coach are always needed; interested participants can visit the volunteer section at DetroitPAL.org.

