DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Five Iron Golf, the nation’s leading golf and entertainment experience, swings into Detroit with the grand opening of the company’s 19th U.S. location, and its second in Michigan. The newest Five Iron Golf, with doors opening to the public on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 6 a.m., is located at 600 W. Lafayette Blvd. It joins the company’s additional Michigan location, which opened in Shelby Township, late 2022.

Encompassing approximately 24,000-square-feet of space inside Detroit’s new Cambria Hotel in the heart of downtown, Five Iron Golf Detroit is an expansion of the brand's Midwest footprint in cities like Chicago, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Cleveland coming soon, with plans for more locations nationwide by 2024. In conjunction with the grand opening, Five Iron Golf Detroit is proud to support First Tee - Greater Detroit, a youth development organization, building game changers by empowering kids and teens through golf.

The indoor golf and entertainment venue features industry-leading technology with 13 custom-built simulators powered by TrackMan Golf, with multiple high-speed cameras capturing every angle of the golf swing in every bay. However, the inclusive urban golf experience is designed for golfers and non-golfers alike, with access to play, practice and party.

For those eager to hit the links, Five Iron’s golf simulators offer the ability to practice and play in spite of gridlocked traffic, lousy weather or inconvenient course hours, leveraging Tour-level technology, providing complimentary golf club use, offering private lessons and competitive league play. Players of all skill levels have the chance to tee off at Pebble Beach, St. Andrews and nearly 200 other world-renowned courses, seven-days-a-week. Detroiters also can play some of Michigan’s favorite country club courses. Within the new location, PGA TOUR Superstore STUDIO will also offer an unparalleled brand-agnostic club fitting experience. Expert certified fitters will share their knowledge of the golf swing and equipment, to help individuals with their game.

In addition to golf, the new location offers three bars with ample widescreen TVs throughout, leisure games like shuffleboard, ping pong, foosball, darts and arcade classics, as well as an extensive menu of appetizers and small bites, sandwiches and shareables, plus a fully-stocked bar with beer on tap, signature cocktails and canned classics. The unique and immersive entertainment space features Five Iron Golf’s signature design aesthetic, blending neon lights, modern lounge furniture and original, colorful works from local graffiti artists, Desiree Kelly and Joey Salamon.

With premium amenities such as bag storage and locker rooms complete with showers and towel service, Five Iron Golf Detroit is the newest attraction open to all, regardless of handicap. Both devotees and new hobbyists can enjoy the perks of the Five Iron Golf Detroit Founding Membership, which provides the first 325 members with 50 percent off the first three months of membership, plus a complimentary premium golf lesson and a custom Five Iron Golf hoodie.

For membership details, to book a simulator, schedule a golf lesson, event or additional information, visit www.fiveirongolf.com/Detroit.